Officials investigate fatal crash in Colleton County

By Published:

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Colleton County.

The accident happened on Pierce Road and McDanielstown Road at around 7 o’clock Sunday night.

Officials say the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was driving northbound on Pierce Road when they swerved off the road. The driver they say then overcompensated causing the driver to run off the other side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver was entrapped in the car and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s