Officials investigate fatal crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Colleton County.

The accident happened on Pierce Road and McDanielstown Road at around 7 o’clock Sunday night.

Officials say the driver of a Ford pick-up truck was driving northbound on Pierce Road when they swerved off the road. The driver they say then overcompensated causing the driver to run off the other side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver was entrapped in the car and died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.