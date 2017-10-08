Man found dead following West Ashley fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston, St. Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, along with Charleston Police and EMS responded to a fire in the Monument Square Apartments on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. early Sunday morning. The Charleston County 911 center received multiple calls around 2:30 AM, and crews arrived within four minutes. The first firefighters on scene saw smoke coming from a second story apartment and they were quickly able to extinguish a fire in the kitchen.

Upon searching the apartment, crews found an unconscious man in a rear bedroom. The man was transported to Roper St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Fire investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances leading to the death. The initial investigation found the fire began on the stove, which was likely left turned on. The fire then spread to the cabinets, causing significant damage to the kitchen and smoke throughout the apartment. The Charleston County Coroner will investigate how the man died, and release his identity once the family is notified. The investigation is still ongoing.

Charleston Fire Department says the apartment was equipped with multiple smoke alarms and no sprinkler system.

The Fire Department would like to remind the community of some fire safety tips, including:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Never cook when you are tired or may fall asleep.

Plan and prepare a home escape plan.

Install and maintain working smoke alarms.