4 charged following alleged abuse of an opossum

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says four people have been charged in connection with an incident of possible animal abuse in Dorchester County.

SCDNR spokesperson David Lucas said that the department started an investigation in September after Snapchat screenshots surfaced on social media that appeared to show an opossum being abused.

Two adults and two juveniles are charged with misdemeanor ill treatment of an animal.

The adult suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Bethany Polutta and 19-year-old Austin Kizer.