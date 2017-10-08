2017 Shrine Bowl Selections

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–The 2017 High School Shrine Bowl will be played at Wofford College on December 16th. The Lowcountry will have four players represented across three different schools. From one of the top team’s in the state Fort Dorchester, quarterback Dakereon Joyner and wide receiver Justin Williams will get to make the trip.

Quarterback Sam Hartman from Oceanside Collegiate will join Dakereon as QB’s from the area in the game. Hartman has put up some of the best numbers around throwing for 2,344 yards and 24 touchdowns to this point.

Summerville rounds out the teams being represented in the Shrine Bowl, they will send offensive lineman Jackson Hutto to the game. Hutto has been solid all season helping the Green Wave to a 4-0 record in the region to this point.