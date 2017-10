CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– A 2-year-old child was killed following an auto-pedestrian accident in Sangaree.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 1:00 Saturday afternoon on Tabby Creek Circle.

The child was struck by a car and taken to Trident Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Mulit-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

