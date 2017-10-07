SC Craft Beer and Music Festival

BOWMAN, S.C. (WCBD)- Yonder Field is pleased to announce additional details surrounding the South Carolina Craft Beer and Music Festival which will feature the indisputable talents of The Marcus King Band, as well as the legendary six-time Grammy Award winner, Dr. John on Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th. An impressive list of homegrown talent and the best craft beer the South has to offer will make this an outstanding weekend in South Carolina.

Friday night’s craft beer festivities will highlight a Beer Mile at 8:00 pm. Participants will receive admission to Friday’s music line-up, a parking pass, T-shirt, and participation in the mile-long “Fun Run” that includes four South Carolina craft beers at each quarter mile marker. On Saturday, the Craft Beer Sampling will take place from 1:00 to 6:00 pm in the Pavilion. The Biergarten will be open in the Pavilion during the entire duration of the 2-day festival. Fetzer Wine Bar, a Food Truck Village and other food vendors will also be present.

Confirmed breweries for the festival include Bauerhaus, Benford, Good Times, Hilton Head Brewing Company, Lagunitas, New South, Palmetto, RJ Rockers, Rusty Bull, Salt Marsh, Southern Barrel, Swamp Cabbage, Twisted Spur Brewing Company and Wooden Skiff. New information for camping packages on Friday night: The Black Iron Gathering will now perform in the campground next to our new Camper’s Lounge. Complete with couches, tables, a bar and food items for purchase, the Camper’s Lounge will also have breakfast items for sale starting early on Saturday morning. In addition to the headliners and other featured artists, the 1980s cult classic, The Blues Brothers, will be shown on the new Drive-In movie screen following Dr. John’s performance on Saturday night (at approximately 11PM). There will also be two screens in the Biergarten for keeping up on the college football scores as Clemson plays Syracuse on Friday, October 13 and the Gamecocks play Tennessee on Saturday, October 14.

Yonder Field has also announced that kids 10 and under can enter for free (with paid adult general admission tickets) and can stay and camp for free (with paid adult camping passes). Stacie Darr White, President/General Manager of Yonder White said, “We are all about exposing

young audiences to incredible music and this festival can create some wonderful family memories

in the great outdoors. There will also be games such as Cornhole and giant versions of

Connect 4 for kids and adults to enjoy in addition to the music, camping, football viewing,

delectable food options and movie.” Additionally, American Biker, located in Ladson, SC (a dealer of Polaris, Victory, Slingshot and

Indian), will be exhibiting a variety of their bikes at the festival and will feature some of their newest

bike models.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Friday, October 13:

2:00PM Gates open for Parking and Campground

3:30 – 4:30PM HoneySmoke

5:00 – 6:00PM Villanova

6:30 – 7:30PM Greg Payne & The Piedmont Boys

7:00 – 7:45PM Beer Mile Registration

8:00 – 9:00PM Trae Pierce & the T-Stones

8:00PM Beer Mile commences

9:30 – 11:30PM THE MARCUS KING BAND

Midnight The Black Iron Gathering in the Campground set up next to the new Camper’s Lounge

Saturday, October 14:

11:00AM Gates open for Parking and Campground

1:00 – 6:00PM Beer Samplings in Pavilion

1:00 – 2:00PM See Water

2:30 – 3:30PM Tyler Boone

4:00 – 5:00PM Danielle Howle

5:30 – 6:30PM Trae Pierce & the T-Stones

7:00 – 8:30PM The Travelin Kine

9:00 – 10:30PM DR. JOHN

11:00PM THE BLUES BROTHERS on the Drive-In screen

Sunday, October 15:

10:00AM Campground Closes

Tickets start at $20 but all tickets and packages will go up by an additional $5 day of show. For more information, visit http://www.yonderfield.com