Repticon comes to the Lowcountry

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- You can check out all creatures that slither and crawl this weekend at Repticon. From snakes, to spiders, to even micro-pigs! This exotic animal show will allow guests to interact with many different types of animals and learn more about them. Educational presentations are scheduled throughout the weekend, check out the calendar here. Many animals and supplies will also be available for sale. Repticon is at the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant (176 Patriots Point Street) on Saturday, October 7th from 10 AM-5 PM and Sunday, October 8th from 10 AM- 4 PM. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children.

