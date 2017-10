BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck on College Park Road in Berkeley County. A Ford F-250 flipped after going off the road near Edgebrook Road around 11:40 PM Friday. The driver was killed. SCHP says that person was wearing a seat belt and had to be freed from the truck. The identity of the driver has not been released.

