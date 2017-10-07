Berkeley County arrests dozens following opioid investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is one of ten Lowcountry agencies involved in ‘Operation Lethal Dose.’

The operation, led by the Drug Enforcement Agency, came to a close this week after more than 9 months.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation resulted in multiple drug related warrants being obtained.

“Heroin and opiates continue to be a leading cause of death and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is doing everything we can to remove the dealers and users from the communities. By working with our state, local and federal partners we hope to help prevent future overdose deaths and addiction related crimes,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Officials say on Tuesday, October 3rd, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, SC Probation, Parole & Pardon Services, Moncks Corner PD, Goose Creek PD & Mount Pleasant PD conducted an operation that resulted in over a dozen drug arrest warrants being served.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the operation resulted in the seizure of:

-630 grams of marijuana

-38.5 grams of cocaine

-18 tablets of Ecstacy

-.3 grams of methamphetamine

-6.6 grams of heroin

-.6 grams of fentanyl

-12 tablets of Ocycodone

-4 vehicles

-7 firearms

-$1,022 in currency

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have seized over 3.3 pounds of heroin so far this year.

ARRESTS:

1. Phillip Shawn Fettue -Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin & Poss. Meth, he was given a $50,000 surety bond per charge and was bonded out on October 4th.

2. Justin Wayne Arthur-Poss. Meth., Poss. Heroin, & False Inf. To Police, he was given a $35,000 surety bond, a $30,000 surety bond on both drug charges and a $465 surety bond on the false information charge. He remains in custody.

3. Ariel Renee Sligh-Trafficking Heroin – pending a bond hearing.

4. Taylor Renee Hallman-Trafficking Heroin- pending a bond hearing.

5. Edmond Franklin Jr.-Distribution of Heroin x 2, he was given a $50,000 surety bond per charge and was bonded out on October 3rd.

6. Edward Quentin Cumbee-Distribution of Heroin, Distribution of Fentanyl x2, Unlawful Conduct Towards Child x3, Possession of Schedule 3 & 4 Narcotic , Possession With Intent to Distribute Heroin, & Possession of Fentanyl, he was given a surety bond of $245,615 for all charges. He remains in custody.

7. Michael Jerrell Brown-Distribution of Marijuana x2, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession With Intent to Distribute MDMA, Unlawful Conduct Towards Child x2, & Possession of F/Arm During Commission of Violent Crime – pending a bond hearing.

8. David Allen Whitfield Jr.- Possession of Cocaine, pending a bond hearing.

9. Marcus James Ford-Simple Possession of Marijuana, he was granted a $615 PR bond and has been released.

10. Anthony Zeigler-Simple Possession of Marijuana, he was granted a $615 PR bond and has been released.

11. David Eugene Gunter-Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, he was granted a $10,000 PR bond per distribution charge and a $615 PR bond for the marijuana charge. He was released on October 4th.

12. Richard Devon Swinton- Distribution of Cocaine, he was granted a $25,000 surety bond and released on October 5th.

13. Michael Tion Bartell – Simple Possession of Marijuana, he was granted a $615 PR bond and has been released.

14. Michael Matthew Delong -General Session Bench Warrant (Distribution Marijuana) – he is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center. He was given a PR bond on August 26, 2107 but failed to appear in court.

15. Lois Marie Daniels – General Session Bench Warrant (Distribution of Cocaine) – currently at the Hill Finklea Detention Center.

16. Candice Marie Mitchell -General Session Bench Warrant (Possession of Meth.) currently at the Hill Finklea Detention Center

17. Ronald Cody Mizzell- Bench Warrant (Simple Possession of Marijuana)

18. Charles Phillip Gurtisen-General Session Bench Warrant (Controlled Substance violation x2)

19. Ronvelle Roger Johnson- Bench Warrant (Simple Possession of Marijuana) & Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession With Intent to Distribute MDMA & Simple Possession of Marijuana

20. Matthew Vincent Cordova-General Session Bench Warrant (Possession of Cocaine)

21. Kelsey Nicole Vaughn-Possession of Meth.

22. James Noradin Truesdale-Possession of Heroin (arrested on Sept. 30th)

23. Bernard Beaufort- Booked & Released on-scene (Simple Possession of Marijuana)

24. Joe Lockridge- Booked & Released on-scene (Simple Possession of Marijuana)

25. Kevin President- Booked and Released on-scene (Simple Possession of Marijuana)

26. Keasha Garnett- Booked and Released on-scene (Simple Possession of Marijuana)

27. Emmanuel Baez- Criminal Sexual Conduct w/ Minor – he is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center on No Bond.