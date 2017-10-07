$1,900 worth of electronics stolen from Orangeburg Walmart

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)– Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they are seeking several persons of interest after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart.

Investigators said that on September 24 the North Road store’s loss and prevention discovered Wi-Fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory.

A review of security footage revealed a suspect placing the missing items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

Investigators are seeking to make contact with three persons of interest who may have knowledge of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the individuals shown or the vehicle believed to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.