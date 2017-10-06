West Ashley road closed due to a two vehicle accident

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — Magnolia Road at Highway 61 is closed due to a two vehicle accident, according to Charleston Police Department.

According to spokesman Charles Francis, one person was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina after the incident that took place on Friday, October 6 at 1:41 p.m.

Traffic is rerouted around the accident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Drive Time Traffic