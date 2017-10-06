Vigil scheduled after death of beloved West Ashley band director

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A candlelight vigil in memory of former Middleton High/West Ashley High School is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The vigil for James Edward “Eddie” Shealy will be held on October 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Shealy was the Director of Bands at West Ashley High School prior to his retirement, and before that he was the director at Middleton High School. He died on October 3.

Shealy was also a clinician and an adjudicator for the South Carolina Band Directors Association and worked along other bands in the area, and internationally as the Associate Director for The Spirit of America Honor Band.

“Shealy has touched the lives of so many students, parents, colleagues, and friends that they could hardly be counted. He has left a legacy. We are gathering in memory of him, and for a time to reflect on the role he has played in each of our lives and the community,” a news release sent to Count on 2 said.