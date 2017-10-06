Threat made toward Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Summerville Police Department is investigating following a “disturbing social media post” involving Summerville High School.

Officials say on Thursday, October 5, authorities were notified of the post. We’re told an incident could possibly occur next week.

“The police department, working with the school district, immediately began investigating and will continue to investigate the origin of the post as well as the credibility,” according to Dorchester District 2 spokeswoman Pat Rayor.

Summerville High and Dorchester District Two will continue to take every precaution to provide a safe learning environment, Raynor added.

We have reached out to the Summerville Police Department to learn more information.

