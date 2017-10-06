For immediate release:

The Breastfeeding Center of Charleston opened to the public at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 28th, 2017. The Breastfeeding Center of Charleston is equipped to address the breastfeeding needs of both mother and baby in order to reach the family’s breastfeeding goals. A team of board-certified lactation consultants and pediatricians will see the mother and the baby together as a breastfeeding pair. If a mother is experiencing challenges such as pain with breastfeeding, feeding multiples, maintaining milk supply, or any other concerns, the Breastfeeding Center of Charleston can help. Appointments are offered for newborn baby and mother, prenatal consultation, mothers working while breastfeeding, and continuous care as needed.

Dr. Elizabeth Milliron, Director of the Breastfeeding Center of Charleston noted, “We are excited about opening the Breastfeeding Center of Charleston to provide mothers with the most up-to-date information in feeding, and also to put them in touch with resources to help. While breastfeeding is the most optimal nutrition for the majority of babies, it is not always easy.” Call 843 -737-9494 to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician and lactation consultant. The Breastfeeding Center of Charleston also houses a boutique with essential items for both mother and baby, and offers free classes for expectant parents, mother and baby, and caregivers. The Breastfeeding Center of Charleston is located at 1300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320, Mount Pleasant, SC. More information about the Breastfeeding Center of Charleston is available at www.breastfeedingcenterofcharleston.com.