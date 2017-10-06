Suspect rolls out of Orangeburg Walmart with nearly $2K of stolen items

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — More than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart in Orangeburg, now investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are searching for several people.

Authorities say on Sunday, September 24 store employees discovered Wi-Fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory.

A review of security footage revealed a suspect placing the items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

Investigators are seeking to speak with three people who may have knowledge of the incident.

If you have any information, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.