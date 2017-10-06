Student suicide closes Univ. of South Carolina building

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The University of South Carolina says it closed a classroom building after a student killed herself inside.
University President Harris Pastides said in a statement that the woman was a doctoral student and her body was found in Gambrell Hall. He did not release any other details.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not released the student’s name or how she died.
The school closed Gambrell Hall during the investigation Friday morning and cancelled all the day’s classes.
Gambrell Hall houses the university’s history department.