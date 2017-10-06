Spring Street now converted to two way street; change begins Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Plans to turn one of Charleston’s heaviest traveled streets from one-way to two-way is starting to take shape.

Spring Street from King to Ashley Avenue is now a two way street. Spring from Ashley to President Street will be converted Saturday. The City of Charleston plans to turn Cannon Street into a two-way street starting Monday.

The plan to convert Cannon and Spring Streets to two-way has been in the making since the neighborhood comprehensive plan was drafted in 1998, and originated as a request from the citizens of the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood, with support from surrounding neighborhoods including Radcliffeborough and the West Side.

“Our neighborhood is thrilled,” said Vice President of Cannonborough-Elliotborough Neighborhood Association Cator Sparks. “This project has been in the works for years, and we’ve been involved since the beginning. Hopefully, it will discourage speeders and bring more attention to our local businesses.”

Each street will be changed in four segments, approximately two blocks per day, with at least one lane open at all times for through traffic and parking lanes closed as necessary.

We’re told both streets will be re-paved with parking on both sides and a speed limit reduction.

During the week of the conversion of Cannon Street, the new westbound lane will be prohibited from turning left (south) onto President. Once the conversion is complete, drivers will be allowed to make the left turn onto President.

“We are excited to finally deliver these major roadway improvements to the neighborhoods impacted most by these streets,” Director of the city of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said. “Converting Cannon and Spring Streets to two-way traffic will vastly increase the safety of everyone, pedestrians and motorists alike, while also improving the quality of life of the citizens who live and work along this corridor,” Benjamin added.

The project is expected to be done by Thanksgiving.

