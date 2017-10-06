Several shots fired outside North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A would-be robber fired several shots outside a home during a hold up in North Charleston.

It happened late Thursday night right off Ashley Phosphate on Saddlebrook Drive.

Authorities say three people were standing in a driveway when five others showed up and tried to robbed them at gunpoint.

One victim was punched after saying he didn’t have any money. None of the victims were seriously hurt.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

