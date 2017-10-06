Man found dead in car in West Ashley; authorities searching for details

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is asking for your help in a death investigation .

On Wednesday, October 4, authorities responded to Savannah Highway and the I-526 overpass following a single vehicle crash.

Thomas Brodbeck, 27, of Charleston was discovered just after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

“The circumstances surrounding [Brodbeck’s] death are still under investigation,” Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert said when Brodbeck’s identity was first released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information, call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty CPD Central detective.