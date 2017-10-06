Made in the Lowcountry: Jahde’s Leather Atelier

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — On Friday, designer and artist, Andrea Jahde launches a brand new company, and her debut line in the heart of the Holy City.

The launch was a long time coming for Jahde, a Nebraska native who now finds inspiration from her walks through historic downtown Charleston.

The company, Jahde’s Leather Atelier, also opened a brand new retail space on the corner of Queen Street and Meeting Street. Andrea, who is know around the shop as Andy, designs and handcrafts leather goods.

Before opening her business, Jahde designed jewelry for Felice Designs, but expanded her portfolio to include, handbags and wallets.

She also makes handcrafted leather shoes and hopes to begin selling them in her retail space and online within the next year and a half.

Jahde studied as an architect, but always had an eye for fashion. She says this is the best of both.

“It’s just a fun place to explore architecture and design and structures all together,” she says.

Opening her own space was something she began working toward a year ago.

“You just make a decision and you decide, ‘alright here I go,’ and you learn along the way.”

She says creating the right space for Charleston was important when deciding how to move forward.

“I really wanted to honor the history of this city, and make sure I wasn’t just coming in here blazing”

The appeal she says will always be the creativity and collaboration, with customers and with other local businesses. She says the best part is selling what no one else can to clients she knows by name.

“I want you to walk in and have an idea and we get to work together and see what we can make.”

Her hope is that made in Charleston will be more than just a label. Whether a customer is local or only visiting, she hopes they can take an experience as well as a product.

http://andreajahdedesigns.com/