Goose Creek H.S. tests “Clear Bag or No Bag” policy

The Berkeley County School District will launch a test of a “clear bag or no bag” policy during Friday’s football game at Goose Creek High School.

“Implementing the ‘Clear Bag or No Bag’ entry procedure allows staff and on-site law enforcement to quickly and easily identify prohibited items thus reducing delays that result from traditional bag searches,” said Tim Knight, the district’s safety and security coordinator.

Under the new rules, each fan is allowed to carry one clear tote bag, not to exceed 12″ x6 x 12″ and a small clutch or wallet can be included in this clear tote if it does not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″. A clear tote bag is not required in order

to carry small permissible items such as keys, wallets, cell phones, credit cards, cash, etc.

In a news release, the school district says the change is part of an ongoing safety initiative aimed at improving safety and security measures.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis commended the effort.

“It is important that we consider all proactive measures and continue to explore all options available to us to ensure the safety of the students, families and communities of Berkeley County,” Lewis said.

The Goose Creek High School football team hosts Fort Dorchester at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.