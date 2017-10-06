News 2 presents Bells Elementary School with our Cool School award.

Bells Elementary School in Ruffin is our Cool School of the week.

Bells Elementary School in Colleton county implemented a new approach to learning this year that gives them unique distinction. The school partnered with the New Tech Network to transition from a traditional school to a Project Based Learning school, hich includes a technology component. Every student has a chromebook.

This transition and partnership has made BES the first elementary school in the state to become a New Tech elementary school.

Congratulations Bells Bears!

Bells Elementary receives Cool School award View as list View as gallery Open Gallery