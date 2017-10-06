News 2 presents Bells Elementary School with our Cool School award.
Bells Elementary School in Ruffin is our Cool School of the week.
Bells Elementary School in Colleton county implemented a new approach to learning this year that gives them unique distinction. The school partnered with the New Tech Network to transition from a traditional school to a Project Based Learning school, hich includes a technology component. Every student has a chromebook.
This transition and partnership has made BES the first elementary school in the state to become a New Tech elementary school.
Congratulations Bells Bears!
Bells Elementary receives Cool School award
Bells Elementary receives Cool School award x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges