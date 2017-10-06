Argument leads to early-morning stabbing in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating after an argument ended with one person stabbed in North Charleston.

Latasha Denise Bussey, 36, of Charleston is charged with second degree assault and battery. Bond was set at $10,000.

Monterio Dashaun Bussey, 22, of Charleston is charged with second degree assault and battery and breach of trust. Bond was set at $5,000 on the assault and battery charges, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident in which officers responded to the 2200 block of Garfield Street on Friday, October 6 for a stabbing.

Investigation revealed that four people were arguing when Latasha Bussey stabbed another person.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was held down by the younger Buseey while being stabbed in the shoulder.

Both Bussey’s were arrested in connection with the incident.

We are working to learn the condition of the victim involved.

