2 killed in 2 accidents less than mile apart in Berkeley County

By Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Within ten hours, Berkeley County had two traffic deaths a mile apart on I-26 near the 187-mile marker, the coroner’s office has released the identity of those involved.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, the driver of a car, James Reynolds, 88, of Dorchester and an 18-wheeler collided in the west bound lane at mile marker 186 ½.

Reynolds ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

On Friday, October 6 at 2:43 a.m., Willie Lamont James, 33, of Harleyville was traveling west bound at mile marker 187 1/2 when his car ran off the right side of the road.

We’re told he hit a tree, and was pinned in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car was destroyed by fire.

