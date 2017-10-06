2 killed in 2 accidents less than mile apart in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Within ten hours, Berkeley County had two traffic deaths a mile apart on I-26 near the 187-mile marker, the coroner’s office has released the identity of those involved.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, the driver of a car, James Reynolds, 88, of Dorchester and an 18-wheeler collided in the west bound lane at mile marker 186 ½.

VIDEO: Scene as crews work to clear the accident on I26 WB just after the Ridgeville exit. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/CXapcetdMs — Shawn Cabbagestalk (@CabbageTV) October 6, 2017

Reynolds ran off the left side of the road and his vehicle overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

On Friday, October 6 at 2:43 a.m., Willie Lamont James, 33, of Harleyville was traveling west bound at mile marker 187 1/2 when his car ran off the right side of the road.

We’re told he hit a tree, and was pinned in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car was destroyed by fire.