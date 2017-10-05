Victims in Williamsburg County plane crash identified

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the victims involved in a fatal plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Williamsburg County.

According to Deputy Coroner William Horton, Henry Haddock, 66, of Salters and Kenneth Britton, 47, of Summerton died in the crash. Haddock was the owner and pilot of the plane. Both men died from multiple system blunt force trauma, according to Horton.

The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a reported plane crash in the Greeleyville area of the county, just off of US Highway 52, close to the Santee River and the Berkeley County line at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 4.

First units on the scene reported a column of dark smoke from a small area about 100 yards from the farm road used to access the scene. After walking to the site it was confirmed that a twin engine Cessna had crashed and was on fire, according to Williamsburg County Fire officials.

The fire was extinguished.

Witnesses at the scene reported there were two people on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Both men were pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina is scheduled for both men.

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a video posted to their Facebook page around 8 p.m.

According to the video, officials from the sheriff’s office, the Williamsburg County Fire Department, Williamsburg County EMS and the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office were on scene in the Salters area.

“This is a fluid situation that is currently going on right now so we ask the public to be patient at this time as we release the information. We’re all working together to try and sort through the crash site,” said Investigator Alex Edwards with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the video.

The Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash.

