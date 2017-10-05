United Arab Emirates officials visit North Charleston to tour 787-10 Dreamliner

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Boeing’s first commercial 787-10 Dreamliner for Singapore Airlines is ready for testing. The model is the only plane made exclusively at the North Charleston plant.

The United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, toured the new plane Thursday.

Boeing and the UAE have been partners for 62 years. In 2013, Emirates Airlines broke the world record for the single largest airplane order for the Boeing 777X. The 787-10 may be next on its list.

“When I come back a year from now, they expect to go from 12 to 14 aircraft per year. It’s just a story of how the technology develops in just the shortest 7 or 8 years,” Al Otaiba

Commercial airlines in the UAE combined have $104.5 billion Boeing airplanes on order. That would create or sustain more than 543,000 jobs.

“These people have jobs because we are buying airplanes. As long as that continues, we’re supporting the job creation in Charleston and many other communities,” Al Otaiba said.

There is plenty of work to do, though. Singapore Airlines has ordered 30 787-10 Dreamliners. The first will be delivered in the first half of 2018.