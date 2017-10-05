TS Nate claims 15 in Nicaragua

By Published:
Tropical Storm Nate poses weekend threat to Gulf Coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Nicaragua’s Vice President Rosario Murillo says 15 people have died in flooding across the country related to Tropical Storm Nate. That raises the newly formed storm’s death toll already to at least 17 across Central America.

Murrillo didn’t give details Thursday, on all the deaths, but she said two women and a man who worked for the Health Ministry were swept away by a flooded canal in the central municipality of Juigalpa.

Costa Rica’s President Luis Guillermo Solis has blamed two deaths in that country on the storm.

The storm is hitting the area following days of other heavy rains.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s