Tropical Storm Nate moves across Nicaragua; minimal impacts expected for SC

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The center of Tropical Storm Nate is moving across Northeastern Nicaragua, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., the center was about 30 miles northwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua. It’s moving at 9 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Friday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos Mexico

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Forecasters say the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today while the center is over land. Strengthening is likely once the center moves over the

northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday.