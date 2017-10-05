Sheriff: Teen forces teen into woods and kills her for lies

By Published:
Daniel Sherrer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff says a 19-year-old man forced a teen into some woods in South Carolina and shot and killed her after accusing her of spreading lies.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said a friend of the victim made a frantic 911 call Wednesday afternoon and said her friend had been shot.

Lewis says the friend led deputies into woods near the Saluda River where they found Daniel Sherrer, who is charged with killing 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez.

Senior Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler says Martinez-Gonzalez was shot and had other injuries.

Lewis said at a news conference that Sherrer and Martinez-Gonzalez knew each other, but he wasn’t sure their exact relationship.

Martinez-Gonzalez is charged with murder and kidnapping. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s