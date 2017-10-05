Senators Scott, Tester demand IRS rescind $7M Equifax contract

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) are demanding that the IRS rescind its recently issued $7 million Equifax contract after the company was breached jeopardizing the personal financial data of more than 145 million Americans.

Following the massive data breach that put names, Social Security numbers, addresses, driver’s licenses, and birthdates at risk, the IRS last week issued a multi-million dollar contract to Equifax to verify taxpayers’ identities.

“Given the recent cyber-attack at Equifax, it’s unfathomable how the IRS could knowingly issue a multi-million-dollar contract to a company that carelessly handled the personal information of more than 145 million Americans, putting their identities and personal financial wellbeing at risk,” wrote the Senators. “Nearly one half of the entire population of our nation was impacted by the Equifax breach and we have no assurances that our constituents’ personal information is safe in their hands.”

The Senators also noted that while there are ongoing investigations into the breach, that impacted 2.4 million South Carolinians and 367,000 Montanans, Equifax should not be receiving any taxpayer money.

“The IRS should immediately rescind this contract and look for ways to address its needs without putting taxpayers’ information at risk,” the Senators demanded.