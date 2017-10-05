Sanford hosts congressional transportation leaders on Tour of Charleston Port

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Rep. Mark Sanford will host U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Rep. Bill Shuster (R-PA) along with representatives from the Coast Guard, the South Carolina Ports Authority, Palmetto Railways, and the Army Corps of Engineers on a tour of the Port of Charleston.

The tour will take place on Friday, October 6 at 11 a.m.

The tour will include a review of the Columbus Terminal as well as the new Leatherman Terminal, which is slated for completion in 2019 and is the only permitted new container terminal on the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts. Upon its completion, the Leatherman Terminal will boost capacity at the port by a full 50%. The tour will also cover updates to the Wando Welch Terminal and the latest developments from Palmetto Railways on the new Intermodal Container Transfer Facility.

The investments being made at the Port of Charleston are critical not just for South Carolina, but to the national economy and America’s competitiveness. The tour will provide national transportation leaders a first-hand look at critical water and intermodal infrastructure improvements in context of how they impact the local and regional economy. The tour and briefing come at a time when the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee prepares to undertake its reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act later this year.