Man wanted on card fraud, forgery charges

James Bailey Jr.

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for the person who they say is responsible for financial transaction card fraud and forgery.

Details are limited but according to spokesman Charles Francis, James Bailey Jr. is wanted on four counts of property crime enhancement.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred at multiple businesses in West Ashley, Francis said.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

