Human remains found in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities responded to Hobcaw Drive on Tuesday, October 4.

A man told investigators that he found the bones while hunting for treasure when he came across the four bones laying in the Wando River marsh grass.

Homeowners near where the remains were found said the shoreline had been exposed after the recent Irma.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed the bones were in fact human.