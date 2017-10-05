House passes $4.1T budget plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has passed a $4.1 trillion budget plan that promises deep cuts to social programs and Cabinet agency budgets, but whose chief purpose is to set the stage for a comprehensive GOP overhaul of the U.S. tax code later this year.

The measure won approval along party lines.

The plan calls for more than $5 trillion in spending cuts over the coming decade, including a plan to turn Medicare into a voucher-like program for future retirees, slash Medicaid, and repeal the “Obamacare” health law.

But Republicans are not actually planning to impose any of those cuts with follow-up legislation that would be required under Washington’s Byzantine budget rules. Instead, the motivating force behind the budget measures is the Republicans’ party-defining drive rewrite the tax code.