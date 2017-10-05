Group home mgr. took more than $44,000 from disabled residents, police say

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The manager of the Union County Disability and Special Needs Board Group Home has been arrested after police say she took over $44,000 from residents at the home.

50-year-old Rhonda Adams Keisler is charged with three counts of Breach of Trust ($10,000 or more) and three counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

According to warrants, Keisler spent thousands of dollars from the bank accounts of multiple mentally handicapped residents.

The money was used at Walmart and other businesses for her own personal use, warrants say.

Warrants say the crimes happened between January 1, 2012 and August 22, 2017 when the Department of Disability and Special Needs reported the possible crimes to Union Public Safety.

Keisler has since been released from jail.

Investigators say they are still working to find out if more money was involved.