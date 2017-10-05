Grandma accidentally buys dirty book for 6-year-old

(WFLA) — Sometimes, we have the best of intentions, but somehow miss the mark.

A grandmother is mortified after she accidentally bought a very adult book for her precious 6-year-old granddaughter.

A Twitter user named Tiffany shared the hilarious story on social media. Apparently, her mother innocently purchased the inappropriate book, titled “If Animals Could Talk” for her daughter.

But, when Tiffany’s family sat down to read the new book with her little girl, they quickly realized this was a book intended for a much older audience.

Tiffany posted some of the book’s pages on Twitter for others to enjoy the hilarious mix-up. The post has been favorited on Twitter 180K times and shared 65K times as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Check out some of the shared pages below.

