Data outage forces News 2 Today, Midday to not be shown Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Due to an outgoing data outage, WCBD News 2 Today and News 2 Midday will not be shown on Thursday, October 5.

Count on 2 first noticed the issue on Wednesday, October 4 just before News 2 at 10 on the Lowcountry CW.

During 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m., News 2 aired NBC programming of Early Today while broadcasting our news on Facebook Live from Metto Coffee in Mount Pleasant.

Crews are working to restore the internet/data connections. We are anticipating airing our early evening broadcasts starting at 5 p.m.

Meantime, we are continuing to post updates on Counton2.com, Facebook, and Twitter.

