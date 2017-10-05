Botched roof job leaves homeowner with “rainforest” living room

After paying thousands of dollars for a new roof, a Lowcountry man says water started pouring into his living room. When the contractor stopped taking his calls for help, the homeowner called the News 2 I-Team.

Chris Floyd has been working to make his new house in Summerville a home for his family. He replaced the fence and started working in the yard, but replacing the roof is outside his skill set.

“I just bought this house, I don’t totally know what we are getting into,” Floyd says he told the roofer.

That roofing company, C&D Roofing, Home Repair, tore off his old roof and replaced it with a new one. Since a friend recommended them, Floyd hired the crew without checking their credentials. Two months later, he has a kiddy pool in his living room to catch a falling ceiling and rain water that’s been pouring into his house. Floyd likened the living room to a rainforest.

“My insulation, my sheetrock, the light fixture is all coming down,” he explained to the News 2 camera crew in his home.

When the owner of C &D stopped taking his calls and texts, Floyd called the I-Team for help.

We found Dillion and Thomas Abdon run the business, and they are difficult to track down. The website on their business card doesn’t exist, and there’s no physical address for the company.

We tried to call and text the numbers listed on the business card. After more than two weeks, we couldn’t get anyone on the phone. Via text message, we were told to stop contacting them.

Through our search, we learned the Abdons are advertising their roofing services on social media without the construction license required by state law. Through a search of the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (LLR) database we couldn’t find a single Abdon licensed in the state to do any sort of construction.

When we contacted the LLR about the license issue, a spokesperson told us via email their staff checked the Residential Builders Commission and Contractors Licensing Board and did not find a license by the name either.

Local roofer Chris Harper says having that license means the contractor passed a background and credit check and has solid references. He also said having a physical address and website help legitimize a company on some level. Harper says before hiring a contractor, ask these questions:

What materials will they use?

What sort of insurance coverage do they?

How does the company handles gutters and other components of the roof?

What wind speed can the roof withstand?

General Contractor Jack Ross encourages homeowners to also get at least three quotes to compare the scope of work needed.

“That’s educating yourself as a buyer,” Ross, who owns House Doctors, explained.

The LLR encourages you to file a complaint whether the contractor is licensed or not if he or she performs substandard work. In this case, the Board can issue a Citation or Cease and Desist Order for unlicensed practice.