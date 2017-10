One person passed away after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 26.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol it happened around 4:15 Thursday in the west bound lanes at mile marker 187.

The driver of a 2008 Ford escape made an improper lane change and collided with a Volvo tractor trailer.

The Ford spun out of control and flipped over, entrapping and killing the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Mr. Russell Belton was not hurt.