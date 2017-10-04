Woman mailed meth-soaked postcards to SC inmate, warrants say

WSPA Published:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)– A Gaffney woman is accused of mailing postcards soaked in methamphetamine to an inmate at Livesay Correctional Institution.

40-year-old Michelle Loving Hames is charged with four counts of Attempting to Furnish Contraband to a Prisoner and four counts of Manufacturing/Distribution of Methamphetamine.

According to warrants, methamphetamine was soaked inside the postcards which were mailed in August and September.

The postcards were mailed to an inmate of the prison, located on Broadcast Drive in Spartanburg County.
Warrants say Hames has previous drug convictions in 2012 and 2014.

Hames was arrested by the South Carolina Department of Corrections and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $24,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s