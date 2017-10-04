UN Ambassador Nikki Haley reprimanded for political tweet

By Published:
North Korea
In this July 5, 2017, photo United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respond to Russia's statements, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at U.N. headquarters.Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has been reprimanded for violating a law limiting government employees’ political activity by voicing support for a South Carolina congressional candidate.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel last week notified Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington it had issued a warning letter to the former South Carolina governor but would pursue no further action.

The watchdog group in June wrote to the Special Counsel, accusing Haley of violating the Hatch Act. The group says Haley shouldn’t have retweeted one of President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages earlier that month supporting Republican Ralph Norman.

The group said Haley deleted the tweet but should still be investigated and disciplined. Norman went on to win a special election for the seat formerly occupied by Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s