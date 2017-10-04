Tropical Depression Sixteen forms in Caribbean

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The agency says the system has form in the southwestern Caribean Sea.

At 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 4 the cyclone was 25 miles south-southwest of San Andres Island. It’s currently moving at 7 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Sandy Bay Sirpi Nicaragua to Punta Castilla Honduras

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

Forecasters say the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

It is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.