Charleston police launched a death investigation early Wednesday after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a car.

The victim and vehicle were discovered just after midnight near the intersection of Savannah Highway and I-526 in West Ashley.

According to police spokesman Charles Francis, officers are still trying to determine the circumstances of the man’s death.

As of 3:45 a.m., officers were still on the scene.

News 2 will continue to provide updates as this story develops.