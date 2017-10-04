Sheriff Cannon, others to hold news conference on Lowcountry opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — On October 5, 2017, at 2 p.m., Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon will be holding a joint news conference with other local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders to discuss the opioid epidemic that has plagued the tri-county community in recent months. The news conference will be held at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Representatives from the following agencies will be present at the news conference:

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office

Charleston Police Department

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

DEA

FBI

Federal Probation and Parole

Hanahan Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

North Charleston Police Department

South Carolina Probation and Parole

Summerville Police Department

U.S. Attorney’s Office

U.S. Marshals Service

9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office