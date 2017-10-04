Sheriff Cannon, others to hold news conference on Lowcountry opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — On October 5, 2017, at 2 p.m., Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon will be holding a joint news conference with other local, state, and federal law enforcement leaders to discuss the opioid epidemic that has plagued the tri-county community in recent months. The news conference will be held at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.
Representatives from the following agencies will be present at the news conference:
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office
Charleston Police Department
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office
DEA
FBI
Federal Probation and Parole
Hanahan Police Department
Mount Pleasant Police Department
North Charleston Police Department
South Carolina Probation and Parole
Summerville Police Department
U.S. Attorney’s Office
U.S. Marshals Service
9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office