Officials investigate Williamsburg County plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration tells us a Cessna 401B aircraft with two people on board crashed near Greeleyville Wednesday around 6:00pm.

The names and conditions of the people on board haven’t been released at this time.

The FAA tells us they along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.