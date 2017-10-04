North Charleston Police launching investigation after Tuesday night shooting

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to the police department’s Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor, two men were shot.

We’re told one of those victims showed up at Roper Hospital telling authorities he was shot on Wentzel Street, the other victim went to St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley saying he was shot on the same street.

Pryor tells News 2 that both men are being uncooperative with police.

