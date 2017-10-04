North Charleston Police launching investigation after Tuesday night shooting

By Published: Updated:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

According to the police department’s Public Information Officer Spencer Pryor, two men were shot.

We’re told one of those victims showed up at Roper Hospital telling authorities he was shot on Wentzel Street, the other victim went to St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley saying he was shot on the same street.

Pryor tells News 2 that both men are being uncooperative with police.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s