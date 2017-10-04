News 2 teams up with the American Red Cross for the “Starve a Vampire” blood drive

By Published:
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is hosting the “Starve a Vampire” Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 24.

All interested participants are asked to go to the following locations between 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Omar Shrine Center
176 Patriots Point Rd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

 

Summerville Baptist Church
417 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483

 

All presenting donors will receive a free pass to tour Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.

Donors can CLICK HERE to  schedule their appointment online.

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors of all blood types to give now and help save patient lives. Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be an urgent need.

