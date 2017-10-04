Man found dead inside car in West Ashley identified

Related Coverage Shooting victim found dead in car

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person found dead inside of a car in West Ashley, Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert the victim is Thomas Brodbeck, 27, of Charleston.

Brodbeck was discovered just after midnight on October 4 near the intersection of Savannah Highway and I-526 in West Ashley, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

“The circumstances surrounding [Brodbeck’s] death are still under investigation,” Hasert added.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.