Man accused of snatching iPhone, shooting at victim arrested

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) — Authorities arrested the person who they say is responsible for a robbery in August in North Charleston.

Trashuan Gathers, 23, of North Charleston is charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife/firearm during a violent crime and purse snatching.

The charges stem from an incident on Northwoods Blvd on Wednesday, August 23.

The victim told investigators he met with two people to sell his iPhone after placing an ad on Craigslist. After meeting with the pair in the food court parking lot, the suspect walked to the victim’s window, snatched the iPhone and left the scene.

The victim followed Gathers to Pepper Tree Lane where multiple shots were fired at the victim.

The Marshalls Task Force Officer and NCPD Officers located and arrested Gathers today.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, October 4.

