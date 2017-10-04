Lowcountry couple celebrates $1M lottery win with engagement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man followed up a $1 million lottery win with a marriage proposal.

And his lady said, “Yes!”

“You’re going to see me in a tuxedo,” he told his bride-to-be when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

The proposal came at an already happy time for the couple, who had days before taken a chance on a Mega Millions® ticket by playing a combination of family birth dates to win $1 million.

Now that chance has given them the confidence to start a new life together.

“And we’re going to live a normal life,” the bride said. “This win won’t change us.”

The couple heard on the local news that someone won big playing the South Carolina Education Lottery at the Circle K on Folly Rd. They rushed to the kitchen table to retrieve their Mega Millions® ticket and check the numbers. Wide eyed, they took turns looking over their ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, September 19 that matched the first five white ball numbers drawn (9, 28, 31, 50, 61 and MB: 10).

“I feel blessed,” said the millionaire, with his bride by his side.

The odds of winning $1 million playing Mega Millions® are about 1 in 18.5 million.

Had the Charleston couple spent the extra $1 for the Megaplier, their prize would have been multiplied to $2 million when a “2” was drawn.

This win is the second $1 million Mega Millions® prize won at the Circle K #2720820 in Charleston. In December, a local man made the store a winning destination.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Circle K received a commission of $10,000.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $30 million.